Case filed against Andhra man for marrying 8 women, torturing them for prostitution

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): A case has been filed against a man from Visakhapatnam who allegedly married eight women and torturing them for prostitution, the police said.



As per the office of the Andhra Pradesh Director general of police (DGP) Office, DGP Gautam Sawang had ordered to file the case against accused Arun Kumar.

"DGP Sawang has ordered Visakhapatnam DCP Aishwarya Rastogi to personally supervise the investigation of the case. The DGP said that in case there are any other victims of Arun Kumar, they can directly consult DCP Aishwarya," the DGP office said.

"The Andhra Pradesh government and AP police give high priority to women's safety. Those who will commit a crime against women will not be spared at any cost," he said. (ANI)

