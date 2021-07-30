Case filed against Gurugram pvt hospital for levying illegal parking charges

The case was filed following a complaint lodged by a city-based RTI activist in September last year regarding illegal parking fees being charged from the hospital visitors.

Gurugram, July 30 (IANS) Gurugram police have registered an FIR against Paras Hospital for levying illegal parking fees in an open area of the hospital premises.

The RTI activist said that he had filed the complaint at the CM Window on October 2020. Following recommendation from the CM Window, an FIR has been registered against the hospital.

"The hospital was also availing property tax exemption in the name of free parking on Basement 2. Following a complaint at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), officials found that the basement of the hospital is being used for commercial activities," the RTI activist said.

The MCG has also imposed a penalty of Rs 16,27,582 on the hospital for violating MCG's property tax norms.

No one from the hospital management was available for comments.

