Case filed against Kamal Haasan for violating poll code

Chennai, April 4 (IANS) A case was filed against superstar-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Sunday for violating the model code of conduct, officials said.

Independent candidate Palanikumar, who is contesting from Coimbatore South constituency where Kamal Haasan is fighting, complained to the police that stage actors dressed as Lord Rama and goddesses performed in front of the Ramar temple at Ramapuram in Coimbatore and that this was a violation of the poll code.