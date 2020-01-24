Case filed against unknown person for morphing U'khand CM's tweet

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): A case has been filed against an unknown person for morphing a Twitter post made by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on Thursday.

According to Uttarakhand government statement, on January 23 at 8:41 am a tweet was posted from Chief Minister Rawat's personal Twitter account, offering tribute on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary."An unknown person took a screenshot of that tweet, morphed and used indecent words which went viral on the social media," the statement read.It further read that the original post by Rawat has been edited and an attempt has been made to tarnish his image.The Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry and action against those guilty of editing his tweet and presenting an objectionable message in his name over the social media platforms. (ANI)