Case filed in Bihar against Yogi for 'Abba Jaan' remark in UP

The complainant Tammannah Hashmi, a native of Ahiyapur locality in Muzaffarpur, filed the complaint on Monday alleging that Yogi Adityanath, who is occupying a constitutional post, has targeted a particular community to polarise voters ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) A youth in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has filed a petition in the district court against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his recent "Abba Jaan" remarks at a public meeting in Kushinagar.

Yogi publicly said the people who say "Abba Jaan" used to eat the ration of poor people during the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh. Now such a practice has been stopped by his government.

"A person who is sitting on the post of Chief Minister has made derogatory remarks against a particular community. Such an act creates division of the country. It is nothing but an attempt to target a community to garner votes," Hashmi said.

"I have filed a petition in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in the Muzaffarpur district court. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on September 21," the complainant added.

--IANS

ajk/khz/bg