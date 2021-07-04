Case of rape, unlawful religious conversion registered in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Saturday filed an FIR against a man for allegedly raping her and converting her to another religion on the pretext of marriage.



According to Santosh Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bulandshahr, the woman was in a relationship with the man for the past two years.

"A case came where a 22-year-old woman, belonging from a Scheduled Caste, was in a romantic relationship with a man of another religion. They were in a relationship for the past two years. The woman wanted to marry the man, but around four days back, the man married a woman of his own community," said the SSP.

"The offended woman lodged a complaint against the man for rape, use of obscene language, Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989," he added.

SSP informed that a case has been registered against the man and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

