Case registered against fake messages on police closing coaching centres in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has registered a case against fake messages of police shutting down coaching centres in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and will write to Twitter to take down the video.

"We have registered a case against fake messages of police shutting down coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar being circulated on social media. We are also writing to Twitter to remove the video as its content has been edited," DCP North West Vijyanta Arya told ANI.According to a video posted by one Twitter user named Govind Mishra, a policeman is seen asking people to leave the area by December 24 and return on January 2."We will close all PGs, restaurants, library and coaching classes on the evening of December 24. Book your tickets and return to your houses. Return here on January 2. Law and order situation is critical. Section-144 has been imposed in Delhi. We will take action against those creating nuisance or participating in any protest. You are putting your careers at stake," the cop said in the video."If you want to save your career, don't protest. If you don't want cases against you, then forget classes and go home. Consider it as a winter vacation," he added.The development comes amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in some parts of the national capital and elsewhere in the country.The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)