Case registered against man for raising pro-Pak slogans

On Saturday, a video went viral on social media of a residential society of Gurugram, in which the man was asking a child to raise pro-Pakistan slogans.

An FIR was filed against one Anwar Syed Faizullah Hashmi on the complaint of his neighbours.

Gurugram, Sep 1 (IANS) The Gurugram police registered a case against a man for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans from his upscale apartment's balcony in Gurugram, the police said.

A police officer privy with the matter told IANS that police received the complaint from the residents of "Imperial Gardens Society" in Gurugram on Sunday, with a video clipping of the man raising "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans on the balcony of his house.

"Case for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in the society has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Rajendra Park police station against the accused. The accused is absconding and searches are on to nab him," the officer said.

Meanwhile, the man's wife, in a complaint against the neighbours, has told the police that her husband is undergoing treatment for depression.

"Wife of the man has also filed a complaint of harassment against the residents of the society, in which she has alleged that the residents of the society came to her house and threatened her without any reason," the police said.

"The matter is under investigation, whether Anwar is a victim of depression or not will be found out. His wife has also filed one more complaint against few other people," a senior police officer said requesting anonymity.

--IANS

str/skp/