Case registered against Mumbai BJP chief, 2 others for cheating in property-related matter

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): A case has been registered on Friday against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mumbai city president and MLA Mangal Prasad Lodha, his son Abhishek Lodha and a real estate firm owner Surendran Nair for allegedly cheating a person from Pune in a property-related matter.



"A case is registered with Chatushrungi police station of Pune city under section 384, 385, 406, 420, 120B and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case has been registered after the court has directed the police to register a case," read the police complaint.

According to a complaint, the complainant had purchased a property in Mumbai through a firm owned by Surendran Nair in a project being developed by Lodha in 2013.

The complainant was assured possession and it was not given on time, instead, as the years passed the accused started demanding more amount from the complainant after which they had reached out to the court.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

