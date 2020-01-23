Case registered against Radical Foods Ltd following complaints of cheating by consortium of banks

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): A case was registered against Radical Foods Ltd and its director Siddharth Choudhary, Anju Choudhary and unknown public servants under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, following complaints of cheating from the SBI and the consortium of banks.

According to CBI sources, the case was registered on January 21 under Sections 120b, 460, 468 and 471 and under Section 13(1D) of Prevention of Corruption Act.



Searches were also conducted at the residence of the accused and incriminating documents recovered.

The action was initiated after receiving a complaint from the SBI and the consortium of banks that credit facilities of Rs 732 crore were sanctioned and that the company and its directors allegedly cheated them by way of forgery and causing a loss of Rs 819 crore as on April 1, 2018. (ANI)

