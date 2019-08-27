Case registered against unknown persons for making fake social media account of former cricketer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly making a fake social media account of former Indian batsman Sandeep Patil.

According to the police, the accused used to message other cricketers from the impugned account and ask for their numbers.

Patil used to be a renowned cricketer during his playing days. He represented India in 29 Tests and 45 ODIs.



The former batsman managed to score 1588 runs in the longest format of the game, whereas in ODIs, he scored 1005 runs.

He was also appointed as the new chief of the BCCI Selection Committee. (ANI)

