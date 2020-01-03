Case should be filed against Rahul Gandhi, Congress Seva Dal for anti-Savarkar booklet, says grandson Ranjit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of Veer Savarkar, on Friday, said that a case must be filed against several people, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress Seva Dal for levelling allegations against Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar in a booklet titled 'Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer?'

"A case must be filed against several people, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress Seva Dal, for levelling allegations against Veer Savarkar," said Ranjit while speaking to media here.The booklet titled 'Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer?' was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal. Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai said that the writer has written the booklet on the basis of evidence."Writer has written it on the basis of evidence. But that's not important for us whether he was gay or not. In our country today, everyone has a legal right to have their own preferences," Desai told ANI.The booklet gave a reference citing page 423 the 'Freedom at Midnight' book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, which states that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his "political guru" Savarkar before the former turned celibate.The booklet also claimed that Savarkar encouraged his followers to rape women from minorities and pelted stones at mosques when he was 12 years old. (ANI)