Case should go in fast track court: NCW Chairperson on rape, murder of Veterinary doctor

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the accused in the Hyderabad Veterinary doctor rape and murder case should be given death sentence and the trial should take place in a fast track court.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Sharma said, "We have a judicial system which should be followed. The case should go in the fast track court and the accused should be given a death sentence. They should be hanged."Speaking about the role of the police, the NCW chairperson said, "My Committee members went to meet the family of the victim in the morning. They categorically said the role of the police was very negative."Sharma said, "They (police) did not listen to the family and they were making fun of them. The police were saying she must have eloped and after that, they were fighting on the jurisdiction that under whose jurisdiction it comes in and that is how the delay happened.""The two and a half-hour delay was most crucial as they could have saved a life," she added.The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.The body was later identified as that of a veterinary doctor from the city.As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.The police on Friday arrested four accused persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor. (ANI)