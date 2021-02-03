Cases against Congress leaders for flouting Covid-19 protocol during Kerala Yatra

Kannur( Kerala) [India], February 4 (ANI): Police registered cases against 26 Congress leaders who organized the 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' led by the Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and over 400 people who gathered during the event for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols.



The cases were registered at the Taliparamba police station in Kannur district.

Kannur District Congress Committee President Satheeshan Pacheni is also named in Covid-19 protocol violation case.

Sreekandapuram police in Kannur district has also registered cases against the local leaders of Congress on the same charges. Both Taliparamba and Sreekandapuram police registered these as suo motu cases. The cases have been filed under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

According to the police officials of both stations, cases have been registered after it was found that the organisers of the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra had not followed the Covid-19 protocol and the people who assembled in large numbers failed to maintain physical distancing, wear masks or use sanitisers.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state in recent days. (ANI)

