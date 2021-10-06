Cases of dengue, Japanese encephalitis increasing in Patna

According to the civil surgeon's office in Patna, a child from city outskirts village Pandarak died due to Japanese encephalitis on Tuesday.

Patna, Oct 6 (IANS) Covid-19 cases may be decreasing in Bihar, but the cases of dengue, Chikungunya and Japanese encephalitis are increasing in the state capital.

The child was admitted to the NICU ward of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Another child from the Karauta village near Bakhtiyarpur was also found positive with Japanese encephalitis. He was also admitted to the PMCH.

Apart from Japanese encephalitis, the cases of dengue and chikungunya are also increasing in Bihar.

In Patna, 57 cases of dengue and three cases of Chikungunya have been reported so far.

"Due to the change of weather, mosquitoes are breeding in large numbers. People need to take precaution in the next two months. The cases of dengue, chikungunya and Japanese encephalitis may increase during the arrival of winter session," said Dr Pramod Jha, Civil surgeon of Patna.

"We have directed the Patna Municipal Corporation to initiate fogging in the localities," he said.

Patna has several places like Kankarbagh, Danapur, Digha, Patrakar Nagar, Yaarpur, Jakkanpur and Gardanibagh, which are considered low-lying areas, where water accumulates and stays for most part of the year.

