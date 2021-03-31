Cash, drugs, gold worth Rs 111 cr seized in poll-bound Assam

Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade said that as per the directions of the Election Commission, authorities have seized Rs 24.50 crore cash, drugs, narcotics and liquor valued at Rs 67.73 crore, gold and silver jewellery and gold bars valued at Rs 3.68 crore and freebies and other items valued at Rs 14.91 crore.

Guwahati, March 31 (IANS) Exceeding all previous records, cash, drugs and other valuables worth around Rs 111 crore have been seized in the run-up to the Assam Assembly elections, officials said Wednesday.

Besides, 32,482 kg of areca nuts, 39,800 packs of foreign cigarettes, 12 wildlife items, three vehicles, three container trucks of pan masala and zarda were also seized since the poll schedule was announced by the Election Commission on February 26.

The drugs seized by the various agencies include heroin, morphine, brown sugar, crystalline methamphetamine tablets, and ganja.

Search operations were carried out by Assam Police, flying squads, Static Surveillance Team, Excise and other enforcement and regulatory agencies across the state in a bid to ensure a free, fair and safe Assembly polls in Assam, the CEO told the media.

The second phase of polling in Assam would be held on Thursday, while the third and final phase will be conducted on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

