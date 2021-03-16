Cash, drugs, gold worth Rs 64.82 cr seized in poll-bound Assam

Guwahati, March 17 (IANS) As per the directions of the Election Commission, the authorities have seized cash to the tune of Rs 12.17 crore and drugs, gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 52.65 crore in a bid to ensure a free, fair and safe Assembly polls in Assam.

Election officials on Tuesday night said that the Assam Police, state excise department, income tax department, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the Narcotics Control Bureau, flying squads, static surveillance teams and other regulatory agencies have been working round-the-clock to detect any suspicious movement of cash, liquor, valuables and narcotics across the state since the Election Commission announced the dates of the polls on February 26.