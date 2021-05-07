Cash payments above Rs 2 lakh allowed for patients in Covid hospitals

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The Centre has relaxed rules, to allow hospitals and nursing homes accept cash payments in excess of Rs 2 lakh for treatment of Covid patients from April 1 to May 31, 2021.

A notification by the Department of Revenue states that under Section 269 ST of the Income Tax Act, 1961, hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, Covid care centres or similar other medical facilities are allowed to take benefit of the provision.