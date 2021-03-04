Cash reward announced on former Uttar Pradesh MP

Lucknow, March 4 (IANS) The Lucknow Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on absconding mafia don and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Dhananjay Singh.

Singh is wanted in the murder of history-sheeter Ajit Singh, who was shot dead on January 6, allegedly at his behest. He has been charged with conspiracy in the murder.