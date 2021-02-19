Cash reward for info on grenade attack on Manipur newspaper office

Imphal, Feb 20 (IANS) Manipur Police on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for any information leading to an arrest in connection with the grenade attack at a newspaper office in Imphal last week.

The identity of the informant would be kept confidential, it assured.

"An unidentified woman, suspected to be a collaborator or member of an extremist outfit, riding a two-wheeler, hurled a Chinese hand grenade into the office of the 'Poknapham' vernacular newspaper on Saturday evening, but fortunately it did not detonate," a police official, who did not want to be identified, said.