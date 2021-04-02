Casio unveils first Wear OS smartwatch in G-Shock lineup

The GSW-H1000 comes loaded with a variety of Google apps and services designed for the watch. Users can get help on the go from Google Assistant and track important activity metrics with Google Fit.

They can also choose from thousands of apps available on Google Play and access important information at a glance, like messages and phone calls, notifications, agenda, weather forecast and more.

"The new smartwatch is built with all the toughness of a G-SHOCK, with shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance. It is also the first G-SHOCK smartwatch to run on Wear OS by Google," the company said in a statement.

"As the flagship product of the sports-focused G-Squad line, the GSW-H1000 is great for use in a wide range of athletic settings-from activities like running, indoor workouts, road biking, and swimming, to more extreme pursuits like surfing and snowboarding," it added.

The design of the GSW-H1000 also delivers an uncompromising commitment to wearability, with a band that provides flexibility and durability.

Built to offer all the unique, original shock resistance of a G-SHOCK, plus water resistance, the GSW-H1000 also includes a microphone, charging terminal and more.

Even while using glass thick enough to ensure 200-meter water resistance, the screen still facilitates smooth touch-sensitive control, the company said.

--IANS

vc/rt