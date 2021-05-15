Casket of Kerala caregiver killed in Israel attack reaches India

He said the body was brought on a special aircraft from Israel.

Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 (IANS) The mortal remains of Kerala's Soumya Santhosh, who was killed on Tuesday in a rocket attack in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, where she has been working as a caregiver, reached Delhi on Saturday, said Union Minister V. Muraleedharan.

"It was received by me. The Charge De-Affairs at the Israel Embassy in Delhi Rony Yedidia also paid her last respects. The body will now be moved to her home town in Kerala through the Kochi airport," said the MoS External Affairs.

The body will arrive in Kochi, Saturday evening and from there it will reach her home in Idukki, by night and the funeral is scheduled for Sunday.

Soumya, 31, has been working in Israel for the past nine years and she last visited her home in Idukki four years back.

Sources said that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has now become a subject of growing concern for the Kerala nurses who work there as caregivers.

Recalling the incident, her husband, Santhosh said they were speaking on a video call and suddenly he heard a huge noise and there was no answer from the other side and later he was informed that she along with a few others were killed.

--IANS

sg/in