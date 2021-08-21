Caste based politics increased after NCP formation, says Raj Thackeray

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took a jibe at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and said caste-based politics increased in the state after the party came into existence.



"After the formation of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the year 1999, differences between communities started increasing in Maharashtra. After that only caste-based politics started in the state," Thackeray said while addressing a press conference in Pune on Friday.

The MNS chief stressed that caste-based politics has existed in the state before 1999 as well, however, the tensions between people belonging to different castes increased thereafter.

"Every political party is aware of it, that after 1999, when NCP was founded differences between two communities increased," said Thackeray.

According to him, caste-based politics has spread to a large extent in the state.

"I was trying to tell this to Maharashtra people. In the last 15-20 years, the caste system reached schools and also exists between friends. It has spread to a larger extent," accused the MNS chief.

Meanwhile, he also emphasised on the need to withdraw caste from politics. (ANI)

