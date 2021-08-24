Caste census necessary in the country, says Nitish Kumar

Patna, Aug 24 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the caste census is necessary but the decision has to be taken by the Central government.

"The earlier caste-based census was conducted 90 years ago in 1931 during the British period and we have been following the same since then. This is not right. We should have to conduct a fresh caste census," said Nitish Kumar, who returned in the afternoon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with 10 leaders of different political parties, on Monday to the demand.