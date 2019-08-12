Casteism alive due to reservation, SC/ST Act: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Ballia assembly constituency, Surendra Singh, has claimed that laws to prevent atrocities against SCs and STs, and the reservation being provided to them is the reason behind the existence of casteism in today's society.

In a statement, that can possibly stir a controversy, Singh on Sunday said, "Casteism is alive today only because of the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe Act, if this Act is repealed there will be no untouchability. SC/ST Act and reservations have kept casteism alive".



Singh, who represents Ballia constituency in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly, is known for making controversial statements time and again.

On July 30, he had claimed that Indian culture and principles are being jeopardized in Muslim and Christian dominated regions.

In another statement on July 23, he had said that if Hindus decide to sever connections, Muslims will die of hunger.

He has also previously said that Muslims who have more than one wife and multiple children have an "animalistic tendency."

Last year in July, the Ballia legislator had said that every Hindu couple must have at least five children for Hindutva to remain intact. (ANI)

