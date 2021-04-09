'Casteist media shying away from writing, debating TDP merger'

"What is blocking them (media houses) from writing on the 40-year-old party (TDP) which removed its flag in Telangana. Did you feel inhibited to place it in TV debates?" Reddy wondered.

Amaravati, April 9 (IANS) Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy on Friday alleged that media houses aligned to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are shying away from reporting on TDP's merger into the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The YSRCP leader alleged that a political party (TDP) which ruled Andhra Pradesh for 15 years is shattered but the yellow casteist media not considering it news worthy is peculiar.

According to some recent media reports, the last couple of Telangana TDP legislators have asked the neighbouring state's Assembly Speaker to merge TDP into TRS, dealing a massive blow and embarrassment to TDP, founded by legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

In his unsparing attack on TDP supremo and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy taunted him that Naidu has been reduced to a local leader now.

"Chandrababu who used to think of himself as an international leader has been reduced to a local leader. He is making rounds in the streets after getting hit by Jagan," the Rajya Sabha MP mocked.

Referring to Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, Reddy alleged that he is doing comedy in Tirupati streets.

"People dragged the son and father on to the road from special flights, five star hotels and luxury cars," he claimed.

He ridiculed Lokesh, saying rising summer temperatures are peaking his illusions, continuing to think that they are still in power.

"He gave assurance to voters that he will raise old age pensions. Before people could recover from that comedy he would slash oil prices he dropped another bombshell," claimed Reddy.

--IANS

sth/pgh