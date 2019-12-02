Cat's bike ride picture amuses Twitter users

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) If dogs can, cats too have their day. A Twitter user posted a picture of a cat riding pillion on a motorcycle, attracting a few funny and matter-of-fact remarks from social media users.

Along with the picture of the cat posted online, the user said: "This is so dope man. I wish I could trust my cat as much."

It got 397 retweets and 2.5K likes.

In reply, one user posted a picture of a cat walking down an alley lined with almirahs and said: "Cats are so human nowadays... That they also want formal education. Spotted one in the University of Mumbai."

"Poor thing might just had an option to escape till the bike reached the busy road, after that it just froze... cats usually are not seen on busy roads," remarked another user. One post read; "I am concerned about its safety, one zebra hump on the way and it will be thrown off". One user remarked: "Should have tagged Mumbai Police and PETA for No helmet', endangering the safety of an animal...." One posted a picture of an emoji along with a caption of 'challenge accepted'. He wrote: "Hmm, will try to train my kittens..." tsb/saurav/sdr/bg