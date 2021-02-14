Catalonia to hold early parliamentary election amid COVID-19 situation

Barcelona [Catalonia], February 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Spain's autonomous community of Catalonia will hold a snap parliamentary election on Sunday despite the tense COVID-19 situation in the region.



The local authorities have taken additional health and safety measures at polling stations to diminish the risk of the spread of the coronavirus and avoid postponing the vote to May 30.

The current Catalan government operates since the end of September 2020, when the Spanish Supreme Court confirmed regional leader Quim Torra ineligible to hold any elected office for one and a half years, prompting the need to schedule an early election. (ANI/Sputnik)

