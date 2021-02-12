Cattle and coal scam: ED conducts searches at TMC leader Vinay Mishra's Kolkata residence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate is conducting search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra in Kolkata in connection with cattle and coal scam, sources informed on Friday.



Earlier on January 27, an arrest warrant has been issued against the TMC leader in a cattle smuggling case by the Asansol Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had also conducted raids at the Mishra's residence on December 31 in connection with the same case. A lookout notice was also issued against him. (ANI)

