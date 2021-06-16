Cauvery water management authority to meet on June 22

Chennai, June 16 (IANS) The Cauvery Water Management authority's first meeting for the current year will be held on June 22. Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin had written to union minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to ensure the state's share of water.

Stalin in his letter to the Union Jal Shakti Minister has requested him to take steps to advise the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to ensure that Tamil Nadu is supplied of its share of water. "The water to Tamil Nadu be supplied according to the monthly schedule prepared by the Supreme Court of India," Stalin pointed out in the letter.