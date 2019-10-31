CBDT extends due date for filing ITR, Tax Audit for J-K, Ladakh till Nov 30

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns and Tax Audit Reports to November 30, 2019, for all categories of assessees in the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

"On consideration of reports of disturbances in internet facility in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the CBDT... further extends the due date for filing of ITRs and tax audit reports to November 30 in respect of all categories of income tax assessees in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and UT of Ladakh," CBDT said in an order issued under Section 119.



The deadline for filing ITRs for certain categories of taxpayers was to end on October 31.

"It is also clarified that ITRs filed by the certain categories of income-tax assessees who were required to file ITRs by 31.08.2019, but have filed ITRs after 31.08.2019 till the date of issuance of this order shall be deemed to have been filed within the due date specified under Section 139(1) of the Act read with CBDT's order section 119 of the act," it added.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir following the Central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

