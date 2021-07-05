CBDT grants further relaxations in electronic filing of Income Tax forms

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance on Monday informed that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted further relaxation in the electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB.



"As per the Income-tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish Form 15CA/15CB electronically. Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorised dealer for any foreign remittance", read the official release by the ministry.

In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms, 15CA/15CB on the official portal, it had earlier been decided by CBDT that taxpayers could submit Forms 15CA/15CB in manual format to the authorized dealer till June 30, 2021.

The Ministry decided to extend the aforesaid date to July 15, 2021. In view thereof, taxpayers can now submit the said Forms in manual format to the authorized dealers till July 15, 2021.

Authorized dealers are advised to accept such Forms till July 15, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances. A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number. (ANI)

