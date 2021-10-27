CBDT issues refunds of Rs 1,02,952 cr to 77.92 lakh taxpayers

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,02,952 crore to more than 77.92 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to October 25, the Income Tax Department said on Wednesday.



The department said the amount includes 46.09 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 6,657.40 crores.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,02,952 crore to more than 77.92 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to October 25. Income tax refunds of Rs 27,965 crore have been issued in 76,21,956 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 74,987 crore have been issued in 1,70,424cases," Income Tax Department tweeted.

Meanwhile, the direct taxes watchdog on September 22, had issued refunds of over Rs 74,158 crores to more than 45.25 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and September 20. Then, Income tax refunds of Rs 18,873 crores were issued in 43,68,741 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 55,285 crores were issued in 1,55,920 cases.

The amount at the time included 17.45 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs 1,350.4 crore. (ANI)

