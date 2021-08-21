CBDT refunds over Rs 49,696 cr to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers

New Delhi [India], August 21, (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 16, the Income Tax Department of India said on Saturday.



Income tax refunds of Rs 14,608 crore issued in 21,50,668 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 35,088 crore issued in 1,24,732 cases, the CBDT informed.

"Income Tax India: CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 49,696 crore to more than 22.75 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 16th August 2021," the Income Tax India tweeted.

Earlier, on August 7, the department had said that it has issued income tax refunds of Rs 45,897 crore to 21.32 lakh taxpayers between April 1 and August 2. (ANI)

