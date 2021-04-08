CBI arrests 2 accused in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that it has arrested two private persons in an alleged bribery case of Rs 10 lakh.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the arrested accused have been identified as Anil Mor and Dilbag Singh.

The official said that after their arrest the agency carried out searches at three premises of the accused in Zirakpur in Punjab and Jind and Kaithal in Haryana.