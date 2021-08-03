CBI arrests 2 CGST officials from Patna for corruption

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has arrested two CGST officials, including a Superintendent, from Patna for demanding and taking bribes.

A CBI spokesperson here said that the agency has arrested Superintendent, CGST, Umesh Prasad, and Inspector, CGST, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, and carried out searches at their premises in Patna.