CBI arrests 2 ED officials in alleged graft case

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) In a big embarrassment to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday that it has arrested two officials of the financial probe agency from Gujarat in connection with an alleged graft case.

A CBI source told IANS, "Two officials of the ED have been arrested from Ahmedabad while accepting Rs 5 lakh as the first installment of a Rs 75 lakh bribe."