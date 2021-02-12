CBI arrests 2 FCI workers in graft case

A CBI official here said that it arrested clerk Dheeraj Kumar Rajak and warehouse employee Ram Bhau for allegedly seeking a Rs 7,000 bribe from an employee who had taken VRS for release of his arrears.

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it has arrested two officials of Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Haryana's Hisar in an alleged bribery case.

The official said that a case was registered on a complaint against Rajak and Bhau. According to the complaint, Rajak had demanded bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant in lieu of depositing the remaining amount of arrears and other retirement benefits into his account.

On negotiation, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 7,000. The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused in the said bribery case.

Both the accused were produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

