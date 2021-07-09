CBI arrests 2 in graft case, including NISG official

A CBI spokesperson said that the agency has arrested Gupta, working as the State Resource Person (SRP) of UIDAI in Jaipur under an MoU between UIDAI and the National Institute for Smart Government, and Hemraj Tanwar, the owner of Tanwar Complete Services in Jaipur.

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Jai Prakash Gupta, an assistant manager with the National Institute for Smart Government (NISG), along with another person in an alleged bribery case.

The official said that the agency has registered a case registered against Tanwar and unknown public servants of UIDAI posted in Delhi or Jaipur on a complaint alleging that the owner of the private firm had demanded undue advantage of Rs 25,000 from the complainant in the name of the unknown public servants of UIDAI of Jaipur or New Delhi for facilitating the complainant in restoring his Operator ID which was suspended in March, 2021.

The official said that a trap was laid and the said private person was caught while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

"During investigation, the role of Gupta also emerged following which he was arrested," the official said, adding that the agency has carried out searches at the premises of both the accused persons.

--IANS

aks/arm