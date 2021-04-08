CBI arrests 2 persons in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said that it has arrested two persons in an alleged bribery case of Rs 10 lakh.



According to the CBI, the arrested accused have been identified as Anil Mor and Dilbag Singh.

The accused were produced before a court and sent to two days of police custody.

The CBI has registered a case of bribery at Chandigarh on a complaint alleging that a private person was demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh for disposing of a complaint received against the complainant in the office of DSP Zirakpur.

"CBI laid a trap and the private person was caught while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant as part payment. After accepting the said bribe, the accused handed over the same to another person, who was accompanying him. The person was also caught," the probe agency said.

It has also been alleged that an amount of Rs 12.5 lakh was earlier delivered by the complainant to the accused.

The agency carried out searches at three premises of the accused in Punjab's Zirakpur and Haryana's Jind and Kaithal. (ANI)

