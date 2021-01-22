CBI arrests 4 officials in 3 separate graft cases

A CBI official said that the agency sleuths have arrested Suman, a head constable of the Delhi Police posted at the Sarita Vihar police station, while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested four public servants in connection with three separate graft cases.

The official said that the agency had registered a case on a complaint against Suman in which it was alleged that the complainant was being threatened by the accused that he would be implicated in a case being investigated by the police in Sarita Vihar.

He was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody.

The official said that in the second case, the agency arrested A.K. Roy, LDC/licence inspector, and Rakesh Rawat, AO, both posted at East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in an alleged bribery case of Rs 40,000.

The official said that it was alleged that five licences for establishing "Gharelu Udyog" were applied for by the complainant (one in his own name and four in the name of his relatives) in the EDMC and the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 for himself and other senior officials for issuing them.

"The bribe was negotiated to Rs 40,000 and the agency sleuths laid a trap and caught Roy red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe. During further verification, the alleged role of Rawat also came to light following which he was arrested," the official said. They two were produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.

In the third case, the CBI arrested Arun Kumar Mishra, a junior engineer in the Military Engineering Services posted at Karanja Naval Station in Maharashtra's Raigad, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000.

The official said that a case was registered against Mishra on the allegations that he demanded Rs 18,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant for releasing the payment of bills amounting to Rs 13.5 lakh related to provisioning of interlocking tiles at Navy Nagar and addition or alteration of windows or ventilators in the naval station.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Mishra red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 18,000 from the complainant.

The CBI teams also conducted searches at the premises of Mishra in Raigad and Pune and in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, which led to the recovery of Rs 12.6 lakh.

--IANS

aks/arm