CBI arrests ASI for demanding, taking bribe, recovers Rs 50,000

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Assistant Sub Inspector Lekhram posted at Delhi's Malviya Nagar Police station for allegedly demanding and taking a bribe from another police officer who is accused of raping a woman constable and recovered Rs. 50,000 cash from his possession.



The CBI has arrested a woman police personnel posted at Malviya Nagar Police Station in the same case.

On August 3, 2021, a woman constable posted in South Distt had lodged a complaint against SI Manoj who was earlier posted in South Distt.

Accordingly, on receipt of the complaint, a case under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation was handed over to SI Romi Memroth posted at Malviya Nagar police station.

On October 9, 2021, SI Manoj came to Police Station at around 8 pm and called SI Romi and told her that he has brought the documents, however, SI Romi was not present at the Police Station. Therefore, she asked ASI Lekhram to collect the documents. ASI Lekhram while receiving the amount was caught by the CBI team.

During the investigation, SI Manoj applied for anticipatory bail in Sessions court at Saket wherein he was asked to join the investigation but his anticipatory bail was dismissed by the sessions court. Though, he moved to the High court where he was asked to join the investigation. The next date of hearing is October 10, 2021. (ANI)

