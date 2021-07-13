CBI arrests Central Railway official for bribe-taking

A CBI spokesperson said said Choube, posted as Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer in the Central Railway at Nagpur, was held for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has arrested Central Railway employee Akhilesh Choube in a graft case.

He said that a case was registered on a complaint against Choube on allegations of demanding a bribe to pass pending bill of a Nagpur-based travel company.

In the FIR, it was said that the travel company had provided a car on rent to the Central Railway, Nagpur and a rental bill of Rs 1.73 lakh for the period November 16, 2020 to May 15, 2021 was pending for payment in the office of Choube.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant."

The official said that agency carried put searches have been conducted at the premises of accused which led to recovery of certain documents.

