CBI arrests Delhi Police SI in bribery case, recovers Rs 1.12 cr in cash

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector in an alleged bribery case and recovered Rs 1.12 crore in cash from his possession.



The sub-inspector, posted at Maidan Garhi Police Station in south Delhi, was caught red-handed by CBI demanding and accepting bribe.

As per information shared by CBI, a case was registered based on a complaint alleging that the sub-inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 5 Lakh from the complainant.

The complainant further alleged that the sub-inspector asked him to give at least Rs 2 lakh on October 27 to favour him and his friend in a case registered in Maidan Garhi Police Station.

Following this, a trap was laid and the sub-inspector was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

CBI further stated that searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 5,47,350 (approx) from his car; Rs 1.07 crore (approx) from his residence; certain documents and other articles.

The arrested sub-inspector will be produced before the court on Thursday.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

