CBI arrests Delhi Police Sub-Inspector in bribery case

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The CBI has arrested a Sub-Inspector posted at Maidan Garhi Police Station here in connection with a bribery case.

Based on information, the agency arrested the Sub-Inspector for accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant, it said on Thursday.

A sum of Rs 1.12 crore in cash has been recovered from the accused Bhojraj Singh which includes Rs 5,47,350 from his car and Rs 1.07 crore from his residence along with some documents, said the CBI.