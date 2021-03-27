CBI arrests four including CGST Superintendent, CAs in bribery case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Superintendent, Mumbai South and three others -- including chartered accountants -- in a bribery case.



CBI informed that searches were conducted at six premises including residences and office of the said accused persons in Mumbai and Delhi on Friday which led to the recovery of approximately Rs 30 lakh in cash and various incriminating documents.

The arrested accused have been remanded to police custody till March 28, the investigating agency further said. (ANI)

