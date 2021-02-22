CBI arrests general manager of Eastern Coalfield Limited Dhanbad for taking bribe

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Abhijit Das, general manager (GM) of Mugma Area, Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL), Dhanbad for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 19,500 from a person, the agency said on Monday.



The CBI has arrested a GM, Mugma Area, Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL), Dhanbad for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 19,500 from the complainant. A case was registered against the GM on a complaint alleging that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant for signing the TCRs (Tender Committee Recommendation) of 4 tenders floated by ECL, Mugma area for supply of electrical items, as per a press statement from the CBI.

Later on, the accused allegedly reduced his demand for bribe to Rs 19,500. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused at Kolkata, Mugma and Dhanbad which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced yesterday before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Dhanbad and was remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)





