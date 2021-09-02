CBI arrests its Sub Inspector for 'manipulating' preliminary enquiry in Anil Deshmukh case

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested its Sub Inspector for his alleged role in the 'manipulation' of preliminary inquiry against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with an extortion case.



CBI in a statement informed that the accused is Sub Inspector Abhishek Tiwari.

The arrests came after the CBI registered an FIR against the sub-inspector, a Nagpur based Advocate and unknown persons on certain allegations, including illegal gratification.

In a statement, CBI said, "During the investigation of said case, CBI has today arrested the Sub Inspector. The said Advocate is being questioned. Searches were conducted at Allahabad (Prayagraj) and Delhi. The investigation is continuing."

On August 29, a report that was allegedly part of a preliminary inquiry conducted by CBI got leaked in media. The report mention that the agency had concluded that "no cognizable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh".

CBI in its internal inquiry found that Deshmukh's legal team tried to bribe some lower-ranked CBI officials in its preliminary inquiry. Strict action will be taken against the staff who were involved in the case. The investigation is underway to find out if more people were involved in the conspiracy to manipulate the documents. (ANI)

