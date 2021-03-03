CBI arrests J-K Government official in bribe case

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mohammad Afzal, a Patwari, from Bemina in J-K's Budgam for having allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a complainant.



"A case was registered against a Patwari, Bemina, Budgam (J&K) on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant for mutation of the land," stated CBI in an official statement on Wednesday.

"It was further alleged that the bribe was negotiated to Rs 23,000 out of which an amount of Rs 10,000 was already paid. CBI laid a trap and caught the Patwari red-handed while demanding and accepting the remaining bribe amount of Rs 13,000," further read the statement.

Searches were conducted at the residence of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

CBI also said that the accused was produced before the Court and remanded to three days Police custody. (ANI)

