CBI arrests MES Junior Engineer in graft case

Accused Sankar Narayana was arrested while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 32,000 from the complainant, on whose complaint a case was registered by the CBI.

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Junior Engineer of Military Engineer Services from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh in a graft case.

A CBI official said that the complainant was awarded a contract for certain works worth Rs 20.92 lakh and he had completed the said works and submitted bills. The complainant received Rs 6 lakh against one of these bills.

The complainant met Narayana to enquire about the remaining bills that were submitted in the office of AGE, B/R-II, MES, Visakhapatnam. The JE allegedly demanded Rs 32,000 for certifying the bills and threatened the complainant that if he failed to pay up, his pending dues would be stopped by making adverse observations.

"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 32,000 from the complainant," the official said.

Searches at his office and residential premises at Visakhapatnam and Kovilpatty in Tamil Nadu led to the seizure of incriminating documents.

Narayana was presented in a Visakhapatnam court that remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

--IANS

aks/tsb